NASCAR Truck: Ty Majeski claims pole at Gateway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 32.475-second/138.568 mph lap around World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis during NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying Friday evening, Ty Majeski claimed the pole for Saturday’s Toyota 200. It’s his third pole of the season and his second-straight at Gateway.

Christian Eckes qualified second to join Majeski on the front row of the race starting grid. The front-row starters were the only two drivers to surpass the 138 mph mark in qualifying.

Nick Sanchez and Dean Thompson claimed second-row starting spots. Tanner Gray rounded out the top-five in qualifying.