NASCAR Truck: Ty Majeski claims pole at Richmond

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – JULY 28: Ty Majeski, driver of the #98 Road Ranger Ford, poses with the pole award winner $1,200.00 check during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway on July 28, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Majeski claimed the pole for Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway with a 22.689-second/119 mph lap during NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying Friday. Majeski’s was the only driver in qualifying to hit the 119 mph mark.

“It’s a short track,” Majeski said. “I’ve had a decent amount of success in my career on short tracks and this is a very slick one. It doesn’t have a lot of grip, so it just takes a lot ot discipline to get around. Even in qualifying, you’re always lacking grip here, whereas other short tracks you can usually get some grip out of it for a few laps. This place it takes so much discipline that your initial reaction is to drive it as hard as you can in qualifying, and you can’t do that. As long as you hit a good lap and your truck is decent, you can make up a lot as a driver here, and I feel like this place suits my driving style.”



Majeski’s latest pole, the fourth of his career and second of 2023, is his second-straight at Richmond.

Majeski will share the front row of the Richmond starting grid with Corey Heim.

William Sawalich, Ben Rhodes and Matt Mills rounded out the top-five in qualifying. Sawalich’s third-place start is a career-best.

Thirty-eight trucks entered the 36-truck Richmond Race. Trey Hutchens and Memphis Villarreal failed to qualify.

