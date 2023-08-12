NASCAR Truck: Ty Majeski dominates Indy

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Majeski went winless in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season, but he put on a dominant performance at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Friday night to open the playoffs with a win. He led a race-high 179 laps of the 200 that made up the TSport 200.

“We didn’t win last week, and the message coming back is that we win and lose as a team, right? The speeding penalty and then, obviously, missed the strategy, and these guys crawled behind us, right? When you give races away like that, it’s how you recover from them,” Majeski said. “This team is really resilient. We have a good group around us. We assembled a good group, and I love working with Joe (Shear Jr., crew chief). We’ve had a lot of fun. We’re just a couple of short-track guys having fun on the NASCAR stage. It’s pretty cool.”

Christian Eckes finished second. Layne Riggs was the highest-finishing non-playoff driver, notching a first-career top-five in third. Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith rounded out the top-five.

Majeski won the first 60-lap stage. After starting on the front row, he first took the lead from pole sitter Eckes on lap four.

After a lap-14 caution for Greg Van Alst, Landen Lewis and Hailie Deegen, Corey Heim took the lead on lap 22. Majeski retook the top spot on lap 40.

Heim and Eckes were second and third at the end of the opening stage.

Majeski, then, dominated the second 60-lap stage for another stage win at lap 120. Stage two ended under caution because of a Chris Hacker spin with five laps remaining in the stage.

Heim was second at the end of stage two, but a pit-road penalty for a safety violation put him in the back for the restart. He finished the race in eighth.

In all, the race included five cautions, three for on-track incidents. In the second half of the race, the yellow flag waved for a Dean Thompson and Spencer Boyd crash as Tanner Gray headed to pit road to serve a penalty for a restart violation.

The final caution was a result of a Hailie Deegan crash.

“We were battling, trying to get back from the mishap we had earlier in the race,” Deegan said. “It was actually with the No. 04 (Lewis). He caught my nose, and I was at the bottom, right there. It sent us both up the track. Then, he came back and spun us out. It sucks that happened. I guess it is what it is. I don’t know what we could have done differently, there, at the end. I don’t think there is anything we really could have done.”

Two more non-playoff drivers, William Sawalich and Rajah Caruth, finished in the top-10 in sixth and seventh. Matt Crafton and Matt DiBenedetto finished ninth and 10th.

Playoff driver Grant Enfinger wound up 12th after a lug nut issue. Two other playoff driver finished outside the top-10 — Nick Sanchez in 11th and Ben Rhodes in 16th.