NASCAR Truck: Ty Majeski loses points after Milwaukee

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Majeski and his No. 98 ThorSport Racing team were docked 75 driver and owner points and five playoff points after an issue with their truck’s right-rear wheel was discovered in inspection prior to Sunday’s Clean Harbors 175 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile. Crew chief Joe Shear Jr. was fined $25,000 and suspended for four races.

In its penalty announcement, NASCAR cited a violation of sections 14.16.A and 14.16.1.A and C of its rule book, relating to wheel assembly.

“Only NASCAR-approved wheels, listed in the NASCAR Parts Database, will be permitted,” section 14.16.1.A reads.

Accirding to section 14.16.1.C, “Existing approved wheels in the NASCAR Parts Database that meet or exceed SFI 35.2 can be used for the entire five year life. New wherls must have an SFI 35.2 punch date sticker.”

Prior to the Milwaukee race, Shear was ejected from the track’s garage and pit areas. Majeski was required to drop to the back to start the race and serve a pit-road pass-through penalty after the green flag.

Majeski finished seventh in the Milwaukee race. He already has secured advancement to the second round of the Truck Series playoffs with a win at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in the first playoff race.

Matt Mills and the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports team also were docked 10 points after the Truck Series race at Milwaukee because of a violation of rules related to triangular filler panel.

Mills does not race full-time in the Truck Series and is not in the playoffs, but the No. 51 team is in the running for the owner championship.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty announcement also included $2,000 fines to crew chiefs Mike Hillman and Phil Gould for improperly secured lug nuts on the No. 41 and No. 42 Niece Motorsports trucks of drivers Bayley Currey and Carson Hocevar at the end of the Milwaukee race.

Aaron Volf, a hauler driver for TRICON Garage, was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on V (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.