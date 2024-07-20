NASCAR Truck: Ty Majeski repeats at Indy

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Majeski won at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the second consecutive year with his win of the TSport 200 on Friday night. His latest Indy win was his first of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season and his fourth-career win in the series. The win also was the first of the Truck Series season for ThorSport Racing and Ford.

“It’s been an up and down year,” Majeski said. We’ve had the speed to win; just haven’t been able to it together. So proud of this group.”

Majeski took the lead fro Christian Eckes on lap 145 of the 200-lap race. Eckes finished second after leading a race-high 73 laps.

Grant Enfinger finished third after 71 laps led.

The race winner led 56 laps.

Eckes won the 60-lap opening stage after taking the lead from Enfinger on lap 56. Enfinger was second at the end of the stage after dominating it.

Enfinger started the race on the front row and took the lead from pole sitter from Rajah Caruth on lap one. Caruth was fifth at the end of stage one.

Majeski took second early and challenged Enfinger for the lead. Majeski, though, was slapped with a restart violation after a caution for a Ty Dillon spin in an incident also involving Mason Massey and Corey Heim with 18 laps to go in the stage.

“Obviously, I made a little bit of a mistake. It was probably a close call on that restart,” Majeski said. “I had to pony up and get it back. When you make a mistake as a driver, you drive a little bit harder to make up for it.”

Eckes completed a stage sweep when he won the second 60-lap stage on lap 120.

Enfinger took the lead from Eckes on lap 69, but Eckes retook the position on lap 85.

Eckes and Enfinger were first and second for a restart after a caution with 33 laps to go in the stage when Heim and Conor Daly suffered flat tires.

Heim got back up to second by the dnd of stage two. Meanwhile, Ross Chastain ran second most of second half of the stage before falling back to sixth by stage-end.

Enfinger was outside the top-10 in 15th at the end of the stage.

Tyler Ankrum and Layne Riggs rounded out the top-five of the race finishing order. Sammy Smith finished sixth, Luke Fenhaus was seventh, Caruth eighth, Dean Thompson ninth, and Nick Sanchez finished 10th.