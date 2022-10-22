NASCAR Truck: Ty Majeski wins at Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Ty Majeski, driver of the #66 Road Ranger Toyota, stands on pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 21, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two races after securing his position in the championship four with his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Ty Majeski closed the playoff round of eight with his second-career Truck Series win Saturday in the Baptist Health 200, the penultimate race of the 2022 season, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Majeski dominated the second half of the 134-lap race after taking the lead on a lap-67 restart.

“We were just letting it all hang out, there,” Majeski said. “This place is so much fun. This race track is just badass, so much fun to race on. Obviously, it makes it more fun when you have a truck like that. I’m so proud of Joe (Shear Jr., crew chief), everybody at ThorSport – Duke, Rhonda, Allison (Thorson, team owners) to let us go and live our dreams. We all make a living racing, and that is pretty dang cool. I love doing this. I’m so happy to be here and so proud to making the most of this opportunity.”

Zane Smith advanced to the championship four on points after finishing second in Saturday’s race. Also advancing on points were reigning Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith after finishing the Homestead race in sixth and 10th, respectively.

“I think it’s going to be tough,” Rhodes said of defending his title. “I think Ty Majeski is going to be the guy to beat. Him and Joe Shear have it figured out on these smooth tracks. Phoenix, I would categorize as a place that’s in their wheelhouse. So we’re going to take some notes from them, maybe, and we’re going to work on our own program. We just have to be consistent, and we have to work on that. So far, so good. I’m thrilled with the last two races, and we’ve really turned everything around and made it back in.”

Stewart Friesen finished third Saturday but fell short of championship advancement by a single point to Rhodes. Also eliminated from the playoffs were seventh-place finisher Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger and John Hunter Nemechek. Enfinger finished 14th after an unscheduled pit stop for a flat tire after getting into the wall on lap 80. Nemechek went multiple laps down after hitting the wall multiple times and making an unscheduled pit stop with a flat tire on lap 13. After his team failed to clear the damage from the tire, Nemechek suffered another flat five laps later.

Rhodes won the opening 30-lap stage after leading the entire stage. He started on the front row and inherited the lead for the start of the race when pole sitter Ryan Preece had to drop to the back for the initial green flag because of an unapproved adjustment.

Zane Smith won the second 30-lap stage that ended at lap 60 after taking the lead from Rhodes on lap 42. Zane Smith was second to Rhodes at the end of the first stage.

Zane Smith got off pit road first after the opening stage while Rhodes lost two positions in the pits. But when the race restarted on lap 37, Rhodes retook the lead.

Rhodes was fifth in the running order by the end of stage two, also losing positions to Majeski, Preece and Friesen.

Preece was first off pit road after the stage for the race lead, while Zane Smith was fourth and Rhodes outside the top-10 after a slow stop.

The only two cautions of the race were scheduled to split the race into its three stages as the yellow flag didn’t wave for an on-track incident.

Preece and Heim rounded out the top-five at Homestead-Miami. Other top-10 finishers included Matt Crafton in eighth and Parker Kligerman in ninth.