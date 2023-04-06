NASCAR Truck: Tyler Carpenter returns to Niece for Bristol dirt

By AMANDA VINCENT

Successful dirt-track racer Tyler Carpenter will return to Niece Motorsports for Saturday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on the dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. He’ll attempt to qualify the No. 41 Chevrolet for the race.

“I’m really excited for another opportunity to get back behind the wheel of one of these trucks,” Carpenter said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity from Niece Motorsports, Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive and Worldwide Express. I learned a lot about these trucks last season and definitely feel like we have something to prove this year.”

Carpenter had one Truck Series race under his belt. His series debut also came on dirt with Niece at Knoxville (Iowa) Speedway last season. He wound up 36th after a driveshaft issue.

“We are thrilled to have Tyler back behind the wheel this season,” Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw said. “Tyler learned a lot last season at Knoxville in the truck that I think will help him this year at Bristol. We expect that with his vast dirt experience and what he learned last year in the truck that he will be in contention for a win at Bristol. We’re thankful to everyone at Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive and Worldwide Express for the support.”

Carpenter won the Gateway Dirt Nationals in 2019 and 2021.

