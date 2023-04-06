NASCAR Truck: William Byron starts three-race stint with KBM on Bristol dirt

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 12: William Byron, driver of the #24 Valvoline Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron is returning to Kyle Busch Motorsports for three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races this season, beginning with Saturday night’s dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Byron will drive the No. 51 KBM Chevrolet at Bristol, at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on may 12 and North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 20.

Byron has 26-career Truck Series starts, 24 of those with KBM. He raced full-time in the series for KBM in 2016 and was Truck Series Rookie-of-the-Year. He won seven races that season. In all, Byron had eight Truck Series wins, most recently at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last season with Spire Motorsports.

“I am so excited to return to racing with KBM,” Byron said. “I’m looking forward to getting back in their trucks and hopefully having some fun for these three races. These are three cool race tracks we’ve paired up for, and I’m interested in running at them since I haven’t raced there in a truck before.”

Byron has not raced at Darlington of North Wilkesboro in a truck and had only raced a truck at Bristol on its traditional concrete surface.

Byron is a four-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and six-time winner in the Cup Series, including two wins in the first seven races of the 2023 Cup Series season. He has been a full-time Cup Series driver with Hendrick Motorsports since 2018.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).