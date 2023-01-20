NASCAR Truck: William Sawalich joins TRICON for six races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sixteen-year-old William Sawalich plans to contest six NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2023 as driver of the No. 1 Toyota for TRICON Garage, the team formerly known as DGR.

“Late model racing is a foundational piece in the history of our race team, and it has been a pleasure to watch William’s success and maturation in those series’,” TRICON co-owner David Gilliland said. “We believe he will fit right in at TRICON and we are super excited to have him as part of our driver lineup.”

In 2022, Sawalich won CARS Tour Pro Late Model wins, two Souther Super Series victories and three late model stock wins.

Sawalich plans to make his Truck Series debut at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 14. He also plans to run races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington on July 8, Richmond (Va.) Raceway on July 29, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Aug. 11, Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile on Aug. 27 and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 14.

Sawalich also plans to race in the ARCA Menards Series East with Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

“I am excited to work with the Gray and Gilliland families and everyone at TRICON,” Sawalich said. “I know that the team will put forth a great effort to make sure that we have the best equipment and best teams around us. Two thousand twenty-three is going to be a huge year for my growth between ARCA and Trucks, and I am confident that I will learn a lot and be able to perfect my craft as a Toyota development driver here.”

