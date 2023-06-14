NASCAR Truck: Young’s Motorsports loses appeal

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series organization Young’s Motorsports lost its appeal to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Wednesday of penalties issued to Young’s Nos. 20, 12 and 02 teams May 18 and June 6.

The teams were docked 25 owner points and drivers Spencer Boyd, Nick Leitz and Chris Hacker lost 25 driver points and crew chiefs Brad Means, Joe Lax and Andrew Abbott were each fined $5,000 for window nets that didn’t meet NASCAR specifications.

“NASCAR showed the window net labels were visually and significantly different from the OEM new labels,” a statement from the Appeals Panel read.

The teams were in violation of sections 10.5.1 and 14.2.3.3.B.C of the NASCAR rule book that mandates window nets must have an SFI 27.1 label and not be over two years old.

Another Truck Series organization, G2G Racing, also recently was issued similar penalties for the same rules infraction and lost its appeal.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.