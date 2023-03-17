NASCAR Truck: Zane Smith on pole at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

Zane Smith will start on the pole Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the FR8 208, the third race of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

Rain at the track Friday led to the cancellation of qualifying, and NASCAR set the starting grid by a formula that includes truck owner standings and the finishing order and fastest laps of the previous race. Smith is the Truck Series points leader with top-two finishes in both races, so far, this year. He finished second in the most recent race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Smith will share the front row for Saturday’s green flag with Ty Majeski. Majeski’s ThorSport Racing teammate Ben Rhodes will start third for a Ford sweep of the top-three starting spots, and Christian Eckes will start alongside Rhodes in row two.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the FR8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: