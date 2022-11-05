NASCAR Truck: Zane Smith wins race, title at Phoenix

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 04: Zane Smith, driver of the #38 Michael Roberts Construction Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on November 04, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Zane Smith won both the battle and the war in the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season finale, the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night. His fourth win of the season and seventh-career win garnered the driver his first Truck Series title.

“I didn’t think it was gonna be that dramatic, but the third time is the charm,” Zane Smith said of his third-straight championship-four appearance.

The race went overtime after the four title contenders ran first through fourth, with Ben Rhodes leading and Zane Smith, Ty Majeski and Chandler Smith in second through fourth when Majeski spun on lap 147 of 150 scheduled laps after making contact with Zane Smith in an attempt to take second.

Zane Smith took the lead from Rhodes on the final restart. Rhodes finished second and Chandler Smith third. Majeski wound up 20th at the checkered flag.

“I’m gonna win this. There was no other option,” Zane Smith said. “I was either backing it in the fence wrecking, or I was leaving tonight with a championship trophy. There were no other options and when I saw the 18 (Majeski) get underneath me, I was worried that I got him too loose underneath me. Fortunately, he stayed off of me. I have a lot of respect for all three of them. It’s pretty impressive for some of the racing we’ve seen lately for us three to go at it that hard and that clean.”

Zane Smith led a race-high 77 laps of the race that was extended to a total distance of 154 laps by the overtime.

Zane Smith raced from third to take the lead from leader Chandler Smith on a lap-112 restart and was the leader when the yellow flag waved for Hailie Deegan on lap 134.

Rhodes was the first title contender off pit road with a two-tire stop during the caution and restarted third to Stewart Friesen and Carson Hocevar, who stayed out.

“I don’t know, two tires versus four, that was the name of the game,” Rhodes said. “We didn’t have the pace all night that we needed to be up there and repeat, so it was a great heads-up call by my crew chief. Ultimately, we just didn’t need that last caution. I think we could have held them off for the final few laps. I was giving him (Zane Smith) all the dirty air he could handle. I think we were going to be fine until that caution got us. On that last restart, I tried to get a jump, but two tires versus four, I just didn’t have the grip I needed. I did the best I could and threw a move on him, but didn’t have enough grip to make it stick. All in all, I’m proud of my Kubota Toyota Tundra team and everyone at ThorSport Racing. We just need to go back and do our homework, and second is not fun. I’m going to mope my way back to Kentucky.”

Chandler Smith and Majeski restarted eighth and ninth and Zane Smith in 11th, all on four tires. Rhodes took the lead on lap 144.

“I wasn’t gonna let it go down like that,” Zane Smith said. “I knew when I came out 11th that I’ve been in way uglier times before, and I was either wrecked or I was coming home with the championship trophy, and we got the big one.”

Zane Smith won both 45-lap stages. He started on the pole and dominated the opening stage. Smith lost the lead to fellow-front-row starter Layne Riggs on lap two but retook the lead on lap seven, just before the first caution of the race for two truck racing for last-place in the running order.

Rhodes also was in the top-five at the end of stage one, and Chandler Smith was in the top-10.

John Hunter Nemechek led most of stage two after he and Corey Heim beat Zane Smith off pit road during the caution that followed stage one. Nemechek took the lead from Heim on lap 55.

Zane Smith eventually got to second to challenge Nemechek for the lead, finally taking the lead from Nemechek on lap 87.

All four championship contenders were in the top-10 when the second stage ended at lap 90. Chandler Smith joined Zane Smith in the top-three in third.

After stage two, Zane Smith, once again, lost positions on pit road, restarting fourth to Nemechek, Chandler Smith and Heim.

Chandler Smith took the lead on the lap-99 restart, just before a caution for Christian Eckes. The yellow flag waved, again, upon the restart from the Eckes caution for a four-truck incident involving Riggs, Rajah Caruth, Taylor Gray and Derek Kraus.

Other top-10 race finishers included Nemechek in fourth, Friesen fifth, Grant Enfinger sixth, Heim seventh, Tanner Gray eighth, Kaden Honeycutt ninth and Hocevar in 10th.