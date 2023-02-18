NASCAR Truck: Zane Smith wins rain-shortened Daytona opener

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain resulted in NASCAR calling the NextEra Energy 250 official after the completion of 79 laps of the 100-lap scheduled distance Friday night. Zane Smith was the leader at the time, so the reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion claimed his second-straight Truck Series win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and was the first winner upon Craftsman’s return to Truck Series title sponsor in the first race of the 2023 season.

Tanner Gray finished a career-best second. Christian Eckes, Colby Howard and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top-five.

“Obviously, with the way our night was going, second was a good night for us,” Gray said. “Not as smooth of a race as we would like. Got caught up in every wreck there was, but it’s a good finish, and that’s all we can ask for. Everyone at TRICON Garage did a great job bringing fast trucks this weekend and happy to have Dead On Tools on board and get them a good finish. We’re going to go back to the shop and regroup to make our speedway stuff a little bit better. I feel like we’re good, but we can be a little bit better. Just have to figure it out and get ready for Las Vegas.”

Smith was up front when the race was red-flagged because of rain after the completion of 73 laps. The race returned to yellow after track-drying efforts, but was red-flagged, again, six laps later without returning to green.

“It’s huge. The past couple times I’ve actually been to Daytona I’ve gotten to visit victory lane,” Smith, who also notched an IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge win at Daytona in January, said. “To do that for a third time is awesome. I tried to play that race as smart as possible. When it was getting really aggressive, I’d get out of it.

“I knew these patches of rain were a thing, but I didn’t think it would stick around for this long. I just wanted to be there after stage two was over. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Corey LaJoie was the race leader after leading a handful of drivers in staying out after two 20-lap stages were completed. He led most of the laps after the second stage until a lap-59 caution for a multi-truck crash involving Rajah Caruth, Matt DiBenedetto, Daniel Dye and Ty Majeski.

LaJoie’s team wanted him to pit during the caution, but he missed the call and fell back several positions after the lap 65 restart.

LaJoie, then, pitted for fuel when the yellow flag waved for rain on lap 69.

As LaJoie fell through the field, Smith moved into the lead.

Eckes won the first 20-lap stage of the race. Nearly half of the opening stage ran under caution because of two brief sprinkles.

After Nick Sanchez started on the pole and Majeski led the opening lap, Eckes took the lead just before the first precipitation-related caution on lap two. Seconds after the race restarted on lap seven, the yellow waved again for another sprinkle.

Eckes and Matt Crafton traded the lead back-and-forth after the race restarted on lap 11. Crafton was second to Eckes at the end of the stage.

Tyler Ankrum won the second 20-lap stage as Stewart Friesen was turned into the wall, setting off a wreck that also collected Colby Howard and Bret Holmes.

Like the first stage, a significant portion of stage two ran under caution. Ankrum and Friesen were among six drivers who stayed out after stage one after pitting during an early-race caution. They traded the lead back-and-forth when the race restarted on lap 26, until the yellow flag waved again on lap 29 for a multi-truck crash involving Clay Greenfield, Dean Thompson, Hailie Deegan, Dye, Gray and DiBenedetto.

“I saw the 84 (Greenfield) sideways, and that was pretty much that,” Deegan said. I saw him going down the track, so I went up. It was a split-second decision. You just go right or left, and they ended up bouncing back up off another truck, so it is what it is. We know that Daytona is one of those races where you either finish in the top-10, or you end up on the trailer home.”

The race was red-flagged for track cleanup, and that red flag was extended for more sprinkles. The race restarted with five laps remaining in stage two with Ankrum and Howard up front.

Ankrum, Howard and Friesen led late in the stage before Ankrum took the lead on the last lap of the stage.

Majeski finished the race in the sixth position, Ankrum was seventh, Corey Heim eighth, Crafton ninth, and Chase Elliott finished 10th.