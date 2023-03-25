NASCAR Truck: Zane Smith wins second-straight at COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

Zane Smith repeated at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competition on Saturday with his win of the Xpel 225 after leading a race-high 16 laps. Saturday’s victory also was Smith’s second in the first four races of the 2023 season and his third top-two finish, so far, this year.

“That was probably the most hectic victory lane celebration I’ve ever had,” Smith said. “I apologize for catching the truck on fire in victory lane.”

Smith’s second-straight win at COTA continued a shut-out in the Truck Series at the track for Front Row Motorsports in the series’ third race there.

Kyle Busch finished second, and Ty Majeski was third.

Busch gave up the lead to pit for the second and final time during the third and final caution of the 42-lap race for a stalled Parker Kligerman on lap 27. Smith, who made his final pit stop just before the caution, restarted with the lead while Busch restarted 16th.

“Putting Kyle back and us starting on the front row was just perfect,” Smith said. “This truck was fast when it mattered. I enjoy coming to all the road courses and especially here.”

Busch took second from Rhodes, who made only one pit stop in the race, on lap 36. Rhodes continued in third until a mechanical issue on the last lap relegated him to 10th.

Christian Eckes won the opening 12-lap stage after staying out during a lap-eight caution for Carson Hocevar.

Ross Chastain started on the pole and led most of the stage before giving up the lead to pit during the Hocevar caution. Eckes took a brief lead from Chastain on a lap-four restart from a lap-two caution for an Ed Jones flat tire. But before lap four was completed, Chastain retook the lead.

Busch won the 14-lap stage two that ended on lap 26.

Eckes made his first pit stop on lap 13, one lap after winning the first stage. On lap 14, Busch and Chastain moved into the top-two positions of the running order. Both drivers led laps before Chastain pitted on lap 23 and reported a possible fuel-pressure issue.

Other top-10 finishers in Saturday’s race included Tyler Ankrum in fourth, Chastain fifth, Corey Heim sixth, Nick Sanchez seventh, Tanner Gray eighth and Kaz Grala ninth.