NASCAR tweaks appeals process

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced Thursday a change its appeals process that now prohibits the National Motorsports Appeals Panel or National Motorsports Appeals Appellate Officer from completely eliminating a portion of a NASCAR penalty if the decision in an appeal is that a rules infraction was committed. A fine, points deduction or suspension can be reduced in an appeal but not completely eliminated, unless it it decided in the appeal that the rules infraction did not occur.

For example, the Appeals Panel recently eliminated the points portion of penalties issued to Hendrick Motorsports teams for altered hood louvers but maintained fines and crew chief suspensions, because the Panel ruled a rules infraction did occur. Under NASCAR’s latest modification to the appeal process, the complete elimination of the points deductions would not be allowed.

The NASCAR rule book now reads, “The Appeals Panel (and Final Appeal Officer) may not completely remove any element of the originally assessed penalty provided in the Penalty Notice as defined in the Rule Book Section 10.5.2 Determination of Penalties — modifications to a penalty are limited to the minimum and maximum ranges as listed in the rule book. By way of example, if NASCAR assessed a penalty that consisted of points reductions, monetary fines and suspensions, all three elements of the originally assessed penalty must remain, but the amount of each element could be adjusted within the minimum and maximum penalty ranges.

NASCAR also announced it will return to putting confiscated parts on display at the race track for other teams to see. That is something that was done previously but NASCAR had gotten away from in recent years.

