NASCAR tweaks rules

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR recently made changes to its rule book relating to fire suppression systems, double yellow lines at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and slowed vehicles during cautions.

NASCAR rules already dictate the cars carry two onboard fire suppression systems (OFSS) — one servicing the cockpit and the other the fuel cell, or trunk, area. Beginning June 21, the OFSS that services the fuel cell area must also service the engine compartment.

NASCAR rules also already prohibit cars from dropping below the double yellow line during superspeedway races at Daytona and Talladega. Upon return to those tracks, cars will not be allowed to go below the yellow line during qualifying and practice laps. But after final practice and qualifying laps, cars will be required to pull below the double yellow line after exiting turn two and remain below the line until entering pit road to stay out of the way of other cars.

Also, if a race leader is unable to maintain caution speed during a yellow flag because a mechanical issue or crash damage and a new race leader is declared before pit road opens, cars in front of the new leader will be allowed to go around to catch the end of the field. But a new “free pass” vehicle will not be determined if the original “free pass” vehicle was between the original race leader at the time of caution and the new race leader.

