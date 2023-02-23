NASCAR tweaks rules

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR modified several rules heading into the 2023 race season that officially began last weekend for its three national series — Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck.

Among those changes are the elimination of caution flags between stages in Cup Series races on road courses and the Truck and Xfinity companion races to those events. There still will be scheduled cautions between stages in stand-alone Truck and Xfinity road-course races to provide opportunities to service vehicles, as those races will not include timed pit stops.

Also wet-weather tires will be available for use on some short tracks, including Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, the Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Teams aren’t expected to race in the rain at those tracks, at least not yet, but the availability of the wet-weather tires will allow a return to racing before tracks are completely dry, shortening rain delays.

NASCAR also has deemed accelerating and using the outside retaining wall to guide a racing vehicle to gain positions as against the rules, citing safety. Ross Chastain successfully used the move on the last lap of the penultimate race of the 2022 Cup Series season at Martinsville to secure advancement to the championship round of the playoffs.

“Basically, if there’s an act that we feel that compromises the safety of our competitors, officials, spectators,” NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said. “We’re going to take that seriously. And we will penalize for that act going forward. Basically, what it would be is a lap or time penalty at the end of the race, so that move at Martinsville would be a penalty.”

Chastain’s move was allowed last season, as it was considered to be within the rules at the time.

Other changes include the penalty for wheels coming off racing vehicles during races. Since 2015, the penalty was a four-race suspension for the crew chief. Now, if a wheel comes off away from pit road, there will be a two-lap penalty and two-race suspension for two pit-crew members. If the wheel comes off on pit toad, it will result in a pass-through penalty during green-flag condition, unless the infraction occurs during a caution. Then, the car/truck will restart in the back.

Playoff eligibility also has been tweaked. Drivers still will be required to attempt all races on the schedule for their respective series to be playoff eligible, unless a waiver is issued by NASCAR, but the points requirements (top-30 in Cup, top-20 in Xfinity and Truck) have been removed.

The “choose rule” that allows drivers to decide which line in which he/she will restart has been extended to include superspeedways and dirt tracks. Now, the only races in which the “choose rule” won’t be used will be road-course events.

NASCAR also has changed its Damaged Vehicle Policy. After increasing the time teams had to repair crash damage on pit road to 10 minutes last year, the time had been reduced to seven minutes. And, now, toe link replacement is allowed if it can be done in the allotted time.

Also, teams may be penalized if their cars interfere with other teams servicing their cars on pit road.

