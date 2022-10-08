NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger goes undefeated at Charlotte Roval

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 08: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 08, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A.J. Allmendinger won his fourth-straight NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval Saturday in the Drive for the Cure 250. With his latest Roval win, Allmendinger remains undefeated in Xfinity racing at the circuit. The only Xfinity race on the Roval not won by Allmendinger was in 2018, a race Allmendinger didn’t contest.

Saturday’s win also was Allmendinger’s fifth win of the 2022 Xfinity Series season and his second-straight, following a win a week earlier at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“Ty (Gibbs) was really good, there, at the end, and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get him,” Allmendinger said. “I knew if I could just get to one restart on the outside of him, at least we had a chance.”

Allmendinger took his final lead by getting out in front of Ty Gibbs on the first of two overtime restarts that extended the race from a scheduled 67 laps to a 72-lap distance. Gibbs finished second after dominating the final third of the race.

“We had a very fast Monster Energy GR Supra,” Gibbs said. “We got in the wall a little bit, there, on both of the restarts and never could get back to the 16 (Allmendinger). We had great speed. I just want to thank my team. I had a great time in the race today and happy that we’re moving on to the round of eight.”

Noah Gragson finished third after starting the race in the back in a backup car because of a crash in practice earlier in the day.

James Davison finished fourth, and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top-five after a spin on lap 18.

After only one caution for an on-track incident in the 45 laps, the remainder of the race was caution-filled with six more yellow flags. Riley Herbst was at least somewhat involved in four of them. As a result, he wound up 32nd at the checkered flag and was one of the gour drivers eliminated from the playoffs.

Brandon Jones claimed the last of the eight advancing playoff spots by two points over Ryan Sieg. Jones finished seventh in the Roval race, and Sieg finished ninth.

“It was one of those days where everyone just did their job,” Jones said. “I think we had a goal in mind today. We always want to come in and win these races, but our goal today was to come in and move on to the next round. Whatever we had to do to do, that was what we decided on. Knew we needed some stage points. That first one threw me for a loop; didn’t start off as good as I wanted it to for this race. Jeff (Meendering, crew chief) made a really good call on the first stop to do an adjustment and got some really good adjustments in there, and once we got track position, we were fast enough to maintain it. It was just that we weren’t really fast enough to drive up to that point.”

Jeremy Clements and reigning series champion Daniel Hemric also were eliminated from championship contention. Clements finished Saturday’s race 14th, and Hemric was 17th after battling a power-steering issue.

Allmendinger also won the opening 20-lap stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. Gibbs was second in the running order at the end of stage two after starting alongside Allmendinger on the front row and running second to Allmendinger for the first 20 laps.

With the stage points earned in stage one, Gibbs clinched playoff advancement.

Jones won the second 20-lap stage after inheriting the lead when most of the race field, including top-two drivers Sheldon Creed and Gibbs, pitted under green late in the stage.

“We did a really good job flipping that stage and getting the stage win,” Jones said. “Then at the end, they did a really, really good job of letting me know where everyone was points-wise. That’s what I told them what I wanted to hear all day, so I knew how hard I needed to push for that next position or if I can ride in that area and not have to push. There was no reason to go for that next spot if you didn’t have to and end up taking yourself out over something crazy. We were just really solid. We didn’t spin out, didn’t have any lockups. Everyone did their job on pit road. That’s really what we need to do these next couple of rounds to get to Phoenix.”

While several also drivers pitted under green late in stage one and stayed out after the first stage, Allmendinger pitted after the stage and, as a result, restarted 11th for stage two.

Gragson was on the front row for stage two after last pitting during the first caution for Kris Wright on lap 10. But when the race restarted for the second stage on lap 23, Creed took the lead.

Creed, then, led most of stage two.

When the round of pit stops competed during the caution that followed the second stage, Creed and Gibbs cycled back up to the top-two in the running order. Gibbs took the lead on lap 45, a lap after the restart.

Creed continued to run near the front until he spun from third as a result of contact from Sage Karam on lap 59.

Alex Labbe finished the race in the sixth position. Other top-10 finishers included Josh Berry in eighth and Landon Cassill in 10th.

Aside from Allmendinger, Gibbs, Gragson, Allgaier, Jones and Berry, Sam Mayer and Austin Hill also advanced to the playoff round of eight. Mayer finished 11th at the Roval, snd Hill wound up 29th after sitting on pit road with the hood up on his car after stage one.