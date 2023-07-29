NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger on pole at Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

When the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag for the Road America 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Saturday, it will do so with NASCAR Cup Series regular and road-course ace A.J. Allmendinger from the pole. Allmendinger’s 130.574-second/111.606 mph lap in the second of two rounds of Xfinity Series qualifying Friday led the round and set a new track qualifying record.

“I think we still have room to gain,” Allmendinger said. “With this repave, the track is completely different now. We did our homework; it was better in the first round. We made it a lot better in the second round. I think we still have to make it better to go beat these guys tomorrow.”

Cole Custer qualified second to start alongside Allmendinger on the front row. Justin Allgaier qualified third.

Custer and Allgaier led round one. Custer’s 131.574-second lap was fastest among group A drivers in the opening round of qualifying. Allgaier led group B with a 130.768-second/111.440 mph lap. Allgaier’s lap was the only one in round one under 131 seconds and over 111 mph.

Riley Herbst qualified fourth. Two JR Motorsports drivers qualified in the top-five, as Allgaier was joined by fifth-place qualifier and JRM teammate Sam Mayer.