NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger repeats at COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

A.J. Allmendinger repeated as NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday in the Pit Boss 250. He also led a race-high 28 laps of the 46-lap race.

“I spent a lot of years not winning anything, so I’m going to celebrate every one like it’s my last one because you never know,” Allmendinger said. “As much pressure as I put on myself, I’m always going to try to live up to it.”

Allmendinger took the lead from Sheldon Creed with contact on a lap-33 restart, and William Byron moved into second. Allmendinger and Byron, then, seemingly pulled away to a two-car battle for the win.

“William Byron is one of the best ones in the sport right now, seeing all Cup races he’s winning,” Allmendinger said. “I knew it was going to be tough. Iwas just trying to fight to get back up to the front, there. I hate I had contact with Sheldon. I was trying to stay off him, but I hate that happened. This car was really hooked up. With all the damage we had, it definitely hurt the car. Man, I’m probably too old for this job.”

Byron took a quick lead from Allmendinger on lap 34, but by the end of the lap, Allmendinger was back up front.

Byron finished second. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Ty Gibbs and Sammy Smith finish third and fourth, respectively. Justin Allgaier rounds out the top-five.

Pole sitter Allmendinger won the 14-lap opening stage after dominating the stage. He lost the lead briefly to Sheldon Creed on lap one but retook the top spot on lap two.

Creed was second to Allmendinger at the end of stage one.

The first stage included a caution for a stalled Carson Hocevar on lap eight. Allmendinger was among a handful of drivers who stayed out during the first caution while then-second-place driver Gibbs gave up his position to pit.

Gibbs was up to fourth by the end of the stage.

Creed won the 16-lap second stage that ended on lap 30 after late-stage battle with Byron. The stage ended under caution with Cole Custer stuck in a gravel trap.

Allmendinger made a pit stop soon after winning the opening stage, turning the lead over to Creed. After a lap-17 caution for Preston Pardus, Creed and Byron restarted first and second.

Byron took a brief lead from Creed on lap 24, a lap after a restart from a lap-21 debris caution for a Brandon Jones tire.

Creed lost the lead to Byron on lap 27, a lap before a caution when Brett Moffitt stopped on the track with his car on fire. Byron, Creed and most frontrunners pitted during the caution while Parker Kligerman led a group of five drivers who stayed out.

The race restarted with one lap remaining in the stage, enough time for Creed to get back to the front to retake the lead.

Daniel Hemric finished sixth Saturday, JR Motorsports teammates Sam Mayer and Josh Berry were seventh and eighth, Creed ninth, and Riley Herbst finished 10th.