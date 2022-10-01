NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger takes last-lap lead for Talladega win

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 01: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Action Industries Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A.J. Allmendinger passed Sam Mayer late in the final lap of the Sparks 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday to claim his fourth win of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

“This is Talladega,” Allmendinger said. “Yes, I hate superspeedway racing, but it’s awesome to win in front of the Talladega crowd.”

Mayer finished second after overcoming a pit-road speeding penalty just before the halfway point of the race. Landon Cassill finished third, Ryan Sieg fourth, and Josh Berry fifth.

After Allmendinger took the lead from Austin Hill on lap 109, Allmendinger and Mayer traded the lead back-and-forth for the remainder of the 113-lap race.

Hill fell back to a 14th-place finish after leading a race-high 60 laps.

Sieg led several laps early in the second half of the race before a cycle of green-flag pit stops began on lap 68. When the cycle finally completed on lap 81, Hill was the race leader.

Hill won the both of the 25-lap stages in the first 50 laps of the race. He won stage one after starting on the pole and leading most of the stage. Justin Allgaier took the lead on lap eight, but Hill retook the position on lap 14.

The first stage also included a caution when Ty Gibbs, who started on the front row alongside Hill, got into the wall after contact with Allgaier on lap three.

Trevor Bayne took the lead from Hill on lap 31, and Sheldon Creed made a pass for the lead on lap 41. Hill retook the lead on lap 43.

Bayne was up front to for the restart after stage two by getting off pit road first. Hill restarted outside the top-five.

Parker Kligerman finished the race in the sixth position, Gibbs was seventh, Brandon Jones eighth and Daniel Hemric ninth. Noah Gragson finished 10th after dropping to the back at the start for an unapproved adjustment.