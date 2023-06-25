NASCAR Xfinity: A.J. Allmendinger wins at Nashville

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series regular A.J. Allmendinger claimed his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of 2023 in only his third Xfinity start of the season Saturday in the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

“Car was real good. Got caught up in that one wreck on that restart and thought our chance of winning was over, but the guys did such a great job of fixing it,” Allmendinger said. “This is one of those iconic trophies you want to win. What a cool way to do it.”

Riley Herbst finished second, and Sam Mayer was third.

The race included two overtime restarts and a record-matching 11 cautions. The 10th caution that sent the race, scheduled for 188 laps, into its first overtime came out for a Chad Chastain spin on lap 183. Race leader Allmendinger had Kaulig Racing teammate Chandler Smith in second for the first overtime restart, but Smith spun and hit the wall, resulting in a second overtime.

Smith wound up with a 12th-place finish after leading a race-high 74 laps of the 196-lap race.

A multi-car crash on the final lap involving Justin Allgaier, Parker Kligerman, Anthony Alfredo, Brett Moffitt and Blaine Perkins punctuated the race.

Allmendinger took the lead from Smith on lap 142, just before a cycle of green-flag pit stops. Allmendinger had a slow stop when he pitted from the lead on lap 146, but he retook the lead by passing Kligerman, on a different pit strategy and in fuel-conservation mode, on lap 177.

Kligerman had last pitted when he spun as a result of contact from Kaz Grala on lap 104, causing the ninth caution of the race. Kligerman, then, pitted along with most of the race field for scuffed tires during the caution that led to the first overtime.

Ty Gibbs won the first of two 45-lap stages after taking the lead from pole sitter Cole Custer on a lap-22 restart. The race went under caution for the third time in the first 20 laps for the spinning Chastain and Ryan Ellis on lap 18.

The race got off to a sluggish start with two multi-car crashes in the first 10 laps. The first caution came on the first lap for a crash involving Allgaier, Kyle Sieg, Ryan Sieg, Jeb Burton and Stefan Parsons. When the race restarted on lap nine, a crash involving Austin Hill, Ryan Sieg and Burton resulted in the second yellow flag.

Smith won stage two at lap 90.

Stage two also was attrition-filled. Stage one winner Gibbs was among the drivers collected in a multi-car crash on the lap-53 restart for stage two. That crash began after Hill restarted as the leader on old tires, staying out during the caution that followed the first stage. Aside from Hill and Gibbs, other drivers involved in the wreck included Allmendinger and Carson Hocevar.

“It is frustrating. Just not a good spot to be in, there,” Gibbs said. “I feel like we were really fast; just got cleaned out. Just part of it. The He Gets Us Toyota Supra was really fast. Thank you to He Gets Us. We will move on. Hopefully, a lot of people can learn a lot of things from the first 55 laps of this race.”

Custer inherited the lead but lost it to Mayer after a lap-61 caution for a Connor Mosack spin. Smith took the lead a lap later on lap 67.

The yellow flag waved for the seventh time before the halfway point of the race when Sheldon Creed made contact with Sammy Smith on lap 69, sending Sammy Smith into a spin and collecting Brandon Jones.

Hill and Josh Berry rounded out the top-five in the finishing order of Saturday’s race. John Hunter Nemechek finished sixth after an early-race pit-road penalty and an unscheduled pit stop for a vibration on lap 126.

“I think the biggest thing for me – we just have to do a better job on execution,” Nemechek said. “We didn’t qualify well, partly on me. I messed up, and then, we had a pit-road penalty, which sent us to the back. We had a right-front wheel loose. We came in way earlier than everyone. I tried to manage on old tires. With the day that I had, I know we probably passed the most cars here today. I’m just glad we were able to make it back to sixth and salvage a very good points day on the two guys we are racing for the regular season championship. Not a win. I feel like we had close to the speed to win, but it is awesome to have Pye Barker onboard our Supra with their new logo unveil. We got them, almost, top-five. We just have to keep being consistent.”

Zane Smith finished seventh, Daniel Hemric eighth, Custer ninth, and Parker Retzlaff finished 10th.