NASCAR Xfinity: Alpha Prime Racing struggles to get to Portland

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tommy Joe Martins has struggled getting his Alpha Prime Racing cars to Portland (Ore.) International Raceway for Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

“So both of our haulers had issues on the way to @portlandraceway,” Martins tweeted (@TommyJoeMartins) Friday morning. “44/45 Hauler – Truck broke down in St. Louis (was quoted 24k to fix it; won’t be doing that).

“43 Hauler (w/backup car) – trailer blew all the air bags near Kansas City; couldn’t be repaired until Sunday, earliest.”

Martin continued to detail his team’s troubles with Twitter comments.

“Both haulers left after the CLT mess at 6 am Tuesday,” Martins tweeted. “Truck had issues Tuesday night. Couldn’t get looked at until 7am, and the fatal diagnosis took until 3pm.

“Trailer blew tire Tues. night. Got that fixed; then, the air bag Wed. a.m. Couldn’t find a replacement. Patched up; kept going.”

The Xfinity Series ran the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Monday, and that race wasn’t completed until late Monday night. The race was scheduled for May 27 but was delayed until Monday because of rain.

Leland Honeyman is on the entry list to drive the No. 43, Dylan Lupton the No. 44 and Jeffrey Earnhardt the No. 45 in Saturday’s race.

“Update – the other truck just broke 200 miles away. NASCAR is helping me coordinate getting a spare truck to the trailer to bring it in the rest of the way,” Martins tweeted Friday afternoon.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.