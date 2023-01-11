NASCAR Xfinity: Anthony Alfredo joins B.J. McLeod Motorsports

PORTLAND, OREGON – JUNE 03: Anthony Alfredo, driver of the #23 Dude Wipes Chevrolet, poses for photos after winning the pole award during during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway on June 03, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Anthony Alfredo has signed on to drive the No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity B.J., Jessica and all of B.J. McLeod Motorsports have given me,” Alfredo said. “We have great sponsors and long term partners that we are proud to keep working with as well. It wouldn’t be possible without them, Team Dillon Management, and all of my supporters. One of the most exciting things is that I will be working with my same crew members from last year which will be crucial to our success since we can continue to build off of what we have learned together. We are all excited to get this season underway.”

Alfredo drove for Our Motorsports full-time last season, posting one top-five and four top-10 finishes. He also ran 19 Xfinity races for Richard Childress Racing in 2020. In 52-career starts, Alfredo has three top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes.

In 2021, Alfredo competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Front Row Motorsports. He posted a best Cup race finish of 10th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to the team,” car owner B.J. McLeod said. “His experience and results in both the Xfinity and Cup series over the past few years is very valuable, and we know he will be a great asset to B.J. McLeod Motorsports.”

