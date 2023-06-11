NASCAR Xfinity: Aric Almirola notches RSS Racing’s first win

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series regular Aric Almirola turned a rare NASCAR Xfinity Series start into a win Saturday at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in the Door Dash 250, the first race at the track for the Xfinity Series. It was the first win for RSS Racing and Almirola’s fourth-career Xfinity win.

“It’s been a really tough year on the Cup side, and to come out here and get to celebrate with my kids, that is so special,” Almirola said. “So excited to share this victory lane, here.”

Cup Series regulars swept the top-four with A.J. Allmendinger in second and Kyle Larson in third after a close battle for the position in the closing laps. Ty Gibbs finished fourth.

“I find every way to lose for you guys, sorry,” Larson told his team over the radio after the race.

Larson dominated the 79-lap race, running up front for 53 laps. He had a lead of more than 13 seconds over then-second-place Allmendinger when the yellow flag waved for the second and final time for Jeffrey Earnhardt on lap 60.

While most cars pitted during the final caution, Alex Labbe and Daniel Suarez stayed out to restart up front. When the race restarted on lap 64, Suarez was assessed a restart penalty, and Almirola took the lead.

Larson won the 20-lap opening stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. Cup Series drivers swept the too-three in stage one with Allmendinger in second and Almirola third.

NASCAR no longer throws competition cautions at the end of stages in road-course races, but a caution followed stage one because of a stalled Josh Berry.

Larson’s domination continued through the 25-lap second stage, and he took a second stage win on lap 45 by nearly 10 seconds over Allmendinger. Like the first stage, Cup drivers swept the top-three in stage two, but the third-place driver was Gibbs instead of Almirola.

“We ran, basically, second all day,” Allmendinger said. “We just ran second to a different person at the end of the race.”

Austin Hill pitted as the caution came out simultaneously to the end of stage one and cycled to the lead after the opening stage. But lap 28, Larson retook the top spot.

Allmendinger retook second on lap 30.

Larson gave up the lead to pit under green on lap 47. He cycled back to the lead on lap 49 with Allmendinger a distant second.

Parker Kligerman was the highest-finishing Xfinity Series regular in Saturday’s race in fifth. Finishing sixth through 10th were Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Hill, Sammy Smith and Sam Mayer.