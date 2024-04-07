NASCAR Xfinity: Aric Almirola wins at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Aric Almirola followed up his runner-up showing from a week earlier at Richmond Raceway with a win at another Virginia short track. He won the DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday night. It was his first win, four races into a part-time 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Man, this is so awesome to win for Joe Gibbs Racing,” Almirola said. “I’ve had an asterisk next to a win for Coach (Joe Gibbs) for 17 years, and it’s so awesome to finally put a real win banner up inside the shop at Joe Gibbs Racing. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Coach, for calling me and giving me this opportunity to come and have some fun and still scratch the itch of racing but still get to spend a lot of time with my family.

“I’ve had so much pressure to win. I think everybody expected me to get in and just go win, and the reality is that it’s really hard to jump in these cars and race against the guys that do it week-in and week-out.”

Sam Mayer finished second. Almirola’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chandler Smith finished third after starting in the back. Mayer’s JR Motorsports teammates Carson Kvapil and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top-five to give JRM three cars in the top-five at the checkered flag.

Saturday night’s race was Kvapil’s Xfinity Series debut.

Almirola also claimed the first $100,000 bonus in this year’s edition of the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program. He would be eligible for the second bonus to be awarded April 13 at Texas Motor Speedway, but he isn’t expected to contest that race.

Other drivers eligible for the bonus at Martinsville were Smith, Jesse Love and Parker Kligerman. Love finished ninth, and Kligerman was 12th.

Kvapil also isn’t scheduled to race at Texas, so the four drivers contending for the next bonus will be Mayer, Smith, Allgaier and sixth-place finisher Sheldon Creed.

Almirola dominated the Martinsville race, leading 148 laps of the 251-lap distance. He was especially dominant in the second half of the race.

The race was scheduled for 250 laps but was extended a lap by an overtime restart that resulted from a lap-244 caution when Jeb Burton spun and Myatt Snider, Jeremy Clements, Kyle Sieg and Matt DiBendetto were collected.

The race also ended under caution because of a multi-car crash on the last lap.

Kligerman stayed out while everyone else pitted during a lap-171 debris caution, but with new tires, Almirola retook the lead on the lap-178 restart.

Chandler Smith challenged Almirola for the lead after a lap-196 caution for Garrett Smithley, but Almirola was able to hold him off and maintain the lead.

Smith took the lead on a lap-240 restart that followed a lap-234 caution for Ryan Sieg. Almirola retook the lead on lap 242.

Mayer, then, took the lead from Almirola on lap 243 and was the leader for the final restart.

Almirola took his final lead when a battle for the top-spot between Mayer and Creed got physical on the overtime restart.

Almirola won the first 60-lap stage of the race with JGR teammate Creed in second.

Almirola took second from Creed on a lap-14 restart following a lap-nine caution for Dexter Bean. Almirola, then, took the lead from Cole Custer on lap 28.

After a lap-36 caution when Brennan Poole turned Hailie Deegan, Creed took second from Custer on the lap-43 restart.

Custer started the race on the front row. When pole sitter Brandon Jones was one of several drivers who dropped to the back for the initial green flag after changing brake rotors, Custer inherited the lead to start the race.

Mayer stayed out and restarted first after stage one. He was the only driver who had yet to pit. His four JR Motorsports teammates — Sammy Smith, Allgaier, Jones and Kvapil — stayed out after pitting during the Deegan caution, so JRM entries lined up first through fifth for the first restart in the second 60-lap stage.

Like Jones, Sammy Smith and Allgaier were among the drivers who fell to the back for the start of the race.

Jones was slow on the lap-71 restart, setting off an accordian-type pileup of drivers including Logan Bearden, Deegan, A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Hill, Corey Heim, Parker Retzlaff, Leland Honeyman and Clements. The race was put under the red flag for extensive track cleanup.

“It looks like the 9 (Jones) missed a gear,” Heim said. “I’m not sure what happened, but just ran into the back of him and got ran into, as well. That was it.”

Hill retired from the race, ending his string of consecutive top-10 finishes to start the season at six.

The JRM brigade remained the top-five for the next restart but with Sammy Smith as the leader and Jones in fifth.

Stage two got off to a slow start with multiple cautions in close succession. The yellow flag waved, again, on lap 85 when Kligerman spun with a flat left-front tire.

Allgaier won stage two at lap 120 after passing Sammy Smith for the lead on lap 112. Almirola also got by Sammy Smith late in the stage to finish the second stage in the second position.

Almirola was first off pit road after stage two to restart as the leader just past the halfway point of the race.

Other top-10 finishers of the DUDE Wipes 250 were Sammy Smith in seventh, Custer eighth and Josh Williams in 10th.