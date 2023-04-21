NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Hill leads RCR sweep in Talladega qualifying

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 14: Austin Hill, driver of the #21 United Rentals Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Childress Racing notched a front-row sweep in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Friday evening. With a 52.483-second/182.459 mph lap in the second round of two rounds of qualifying, Austin Hill claimed the pole for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300. It was the only lap over 182 mph in round two.

“I’m not here to just ride around,” Hill said. “I’m here to run up front and compete.”

Hill will share the front row for Saturday’s green flag with teammate Sheldon Creed.

Hill also led the first round of qualifying with a 52.578-second/182.129 mph lap.

John Hunter Nemechek was the only driver of the four vying for the Dash 4 Cash bonus at Talladega to be among the 10 drivers who advanced to round two of qualifying. He qualified third. Other D4C drivers, Sammy Smith, Cole Custer and Josh Berry qualified 12th, 18th and 20th, respectively.

Four drivers failed to qualify for the Ag-Pro 300 — Jason White, Jesse Iwuji, David Starr and Mike Harmon.