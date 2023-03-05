NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Hill makes late pass for Vegas win

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is only three races old, but Austin Hill already is a two-time winner. After winning the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway last month, Hill claimed his second win of the year Saturday in the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hill closed on then-leader Chandler Smith in the closing laps and took his race-winning lead with a lap-and-a-half remaining in the 200-lap race.

“I saw him (Smith) get really tight off (turn) four, and I wrapped the line really good, and it was just a matter of trying to clear him and get into turn one,” Hill said. “There are things we can work on to get better but we’re looking really good for this year.

“You can never give up. No matter where you’re running, don’t quit. You saw (Smith) there; he was way out front, but we had something left, and we were able to bring it home and get the lead when it counted.”

Justin Allgaier also passed Hill late to finish second. Smith wound up third after leading a race-high 118 laps.

“Just the last 10 laps, started to get a little snug,” Smith said. “I wasn’t getting much help with lapped traffic. All in all, I can’t be too disappointed.”

Kyle Busch and Josh Berry rounded out the top-five after both were among a group of drivers who started in the back in backup cars.

Smith dominated the second half of the race after taking the lead from Busch on lap 102. Busch had taken the lead from Hill on a lap-98 restart.

Hill came out ahead of Smith during a cycle of green-flag pit stops after lap 140. But by the time the cycle completed on lap 147, Smith had passed Hill to cycle back to the lead.

John Hunter Nemechek won the first 45-lap stage after taking the lead from Allgaier on lap 22. Allgaier had taken the lead from pole sitter Smith on lap 13.

Allgaier was second and Smith fourth at the end of the stage. Hill was between them in third.

The opening stage included a caution on lap three when Parker Kligerman spun because of contact from Nemechek.

Hill won the second stage that ended on lap 90 with Brandon Jones and Busch also in the top-three.

Hill beat Nemechek off pit road after stage one, but Nemechek retook the lead on the lap-54 restart. Nemechek, then, pitted for a possible loose wheel during a lap-73 caution for a Berry spin.

“Probably one of the fastest cars,” Nemechek said. “Just didn’t execute. It’s frustrating, but to come home sixth after a loose wheel, going to the back and driving back up through. Then, pitting and going to the back. Just shows the speed and we’ll have to go to Phoenix and put it on them.”

Smith already had taken the lead from Nemechek on lap 72. Allgaier looked to take the lead on the restart from the Berry caution but was penalized for dropping below the inside line before reaching the start/finish line for the restart.

Hill took his stage-winning lead on lap 86. A lap later, Smith slowed with a vibration on the right-front corner of his car.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Nemechek, Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, Sheldon Creed and Daniel Hemric.