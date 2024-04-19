NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Hill on pole at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 52.723-second/181.629 mph lap around Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying Friday, Austin Hill claimed the pole for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300. It’s his fifth-career Xfinity Series pole and his third at Talladega in the last the races there.

VIDEO : Austin Hill talks Talladega

“First and foremost, you have to have a fast car, and our Richard Childress Racing Camaros are always fast when we come to a superspeedway,” Hill said of his superspeedway success ahead of the race weekend. “But as I have gone back and watched races to prepare, I noticed that I make a lot of the right decisions at the right time and take all the runs that I can get. Even if those runs don’t work out early in the race, I try to learn from those and not make the same mistake twice. Some sort of luck is involved, but if you can position yourself in the top four or five, you have a higher percentage of getting the job done. I don’t like to be one of the guys that runs in the back and, then, when it’s go time, try to drive through the field. I prefer to control the race all day if I can. Take all the runs and be aggressive.”

Richard Childress Racing swept the front row in qualifying. Hill’s RCR teammate Jesse Love qualified second to also start the race on the front row.

Parker Kligerman qualified third, and Cole Custer and Sammy Smith rounded out the top-five.

Hill was fast throughout the two-round qualifying session. He also led the opening round with a 52.793-second/181.388 mph lap.

Four drivers — JR Motorsports teammates Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier, Ryan Sieg and A.J. Allmendinger — will contend for the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus in Saturday’s race. None of them advanced to round two of qualifying to claim top-10 starting positions. Allmendinger was the highest qualifier among the D4C drivers in 14th.

Advancing to the final round and qualifying sixth through 10th were Ryan Truex, Chandler Smith, Riley Herbst, Josh Williams and Sheldon Creed.

The entry list for the Talladega race listed 39 entrants. Mason Massey originally was classified as the lone entrant who failed to make the 38-car field. But Garrett Smithley’s qualifying time was disallowed after his roof hatch failed to remain sealed to the roof of his car. As a result, Massey, not Smithley, will race Saturday.