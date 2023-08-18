NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Hill sticks with RCR

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 04: Austin Hill, driver of the #21 United Rentals Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway on August 04, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Hill has signed a multi-year extension to remain at Richard Childress Racing. He will continue as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season.

“I’ve found a home at Richard Childress Racing, and it’s an honor to be able to continue my career racing for one of the most successful organizations in the garage,” Hill said. “In looking at the next step of my career, I was presented with several opportunities, but it all came down to being surrounded by racers who want to win, believe in me, and will do their best to give me every opportunity to be successful. I want to thank Richard Childress and everyone at RCR and ECR Engines. I’m excited to race for wins and championships within the NASCAR Xfinity Series for years to come.”

Hill is in his second season as a full-time competitor in the Xfinity Series and driver of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. He has six wins in 79-career series starts, including four this season.

Hill also has four-career NASCAR Cup Series starts, three of them this season with Beard Motorsports. He made his Cup Series debut with RCR last season at Michigan International Speedway, notching a career-best finish of 18th.

Hill has 122-career starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, including full-time seasons from 2018 through 2021. He is an eight-time winner in that series.

“Austin Hill has set a benchmark for competitiveness within the garage and has proven to be a talented racer who wants to win,” RCR chairman and CEO Richard Childress said. “We’re pleased that Austin has found success at RCR and are looking forward to competing for a championship in 2023, 2024, and beyond.”

