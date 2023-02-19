NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Hill wins in wild Daytona finish

By AMANDA VINCENT

After Sam Mayer’s car flipped in a multi-car crash on the final lap of the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek awaited a review by NASCAR officials of video footage to determine the race winner. A few minutes later, Hill was declared the winner of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener for the second-consecutive year.

“When I chose the outside line, I didn’t feel like the inside line was that great,” Hill said. “When I saw the 1 (Mayer) and 7 (Allgaier) get together, I said, ‘You can’t lift. It’s the last lap.’ As soon as the caution light came on, I thought I had it, but it was so close.”

Mayer was not injured.

Nemenechek finished second, and Allgaier was third.

“I thought we were ahead,” Nemechek said. “The 31 (Parker Retzlaff) gave the 21 (Hill) a good push on the outside, but can’t thank everyone on this Mobil 1 GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Just proud of the effort. It’s been a long off-season waiting to get to Daytona and just to be that close. Great points day, but our car was as fast as Xfinity 10G.”

The race already was in overtime after Allgaier and Mayer’s JR Motorsports teammate Brandon Jones spun into the infield with two laps remaining in the 120-lap scheduled distance.

A fourth JRM driver, Josh Berry ran out of fuel during the caution for Jones’ incident.

Hill and Allgaier looked to have the two best cars throughout the race. Hill led a race-high 39 laps of the event that wound up going 125 laps. Allgaier led 36 laps.

Allgaier was the leader before pitting under green on lap 75. When the cycle of green-flag stops completed on lap 80, Berry was ip front. Berry, then had his three teammates lined up behind him for a restart that followed a lap-88 crash involving C.J. McLaughlin and Sammy Smith.

Hill got in front of the JRM brigade on lap 95 and remained up front until the overtime.

Hill also won the opening 30-lap stage of the race. He started on the pole but had to race from the back after pitting during the pre-race pit laps to fix a radio problem.

Hill took his first lead from Justin Haley on lap 27.

Allgaier led much of the opening stage after taking the lead on lap three. He was challenged by Nemechek early, and Nemechek took the lead just before the first caution for a slowed Bayley Currey on lap seven.

Allgaier retook the lead soon after the restart.

After a second caution for Blaine Perkins and Daniel Hemric on lap 20, Haley took the lead on the restart with five laps to go in the stage.

Allgaier won stage two at lap 60 after overcoming a spin to avoid a wrecking Sheldon Creed on lap 41. Creed wrecked after contact from Parker Kligerman. Haley also spun, and Hill sustained slight damage.

Creed restarted up front for stage two after staying out during the caution that followed stage one. He pitted during the lap 20 yellow flag.

Mayer took the lead early in stage two and led significant laps in the stage before Hill and Allgaier’s recoveries put them back in the top-two. Mayer took another late lead but was overtaken by Allgaier on the penultimate lap of the stage.

Parker Retzlaff finished fourth Saturday, his first-career Xfinity top-five. Myatt Snider finished fifth. Riley Herbst was sixth, Joe Graf Jr. seventh, Ryan Sieg eighth, Cole Custer ninth and Haley 10th.