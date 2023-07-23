NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Hill wins after overtime restart at Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Hill claimed his fourth win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. The race ended under caution and in overtime, extending the distance from a scheduled. 90 laps to 92 laps.

Sam Mayer finished second, Chase Elliott was third, Riley Herbst fourth, and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top-five.

Hill, Mayer and Herbst ended the race in fuel-conservation mode after foregoing green-flag pit stops, having last pitted under caution just before lap 50.

“We didn’t have the best car all day,” Hill said. “We got the car better. I thought we were maybe a top-five, top-seven car , but I didn’t think we had anything for the leader. (Josh Berry) was so fast today.”

Josh Berry took the lead on a lap-85 restart that followed a lap-80 caution for Joey Gase. Hill took the lead from Berry on the overtime restart that followed a lap-86 caution for Connor Mosack.

“I just got loose and got up the track,” Berry said. “It’s just hard racing there on the restart. We just weren’t able to close it out.”

Berry, after leading a race-high 51 laps, finished outside the top-20 after hitting the wall on the final lap. Several other cars also wrecked on the final lap, resulting in the final caution.

Berry took the lead from JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier on lap 55, just before Daniel Suarez began a cycle of green-flag pit stops.

Berry gave up the lead for fuel and four tires on lap 61 while several drivers took fuel only.

Berry swept the two 20-lap stages in the first 40 laps. He took his first stage win after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage.

Cole Custer pitted under green on lap 17 and stayed out after stage one for the lead. But when the race restarted on lap 26, Berry retook the lead.

Custer lost additional positions as Allgaier took second and challenged Berry for the lead late in stage two.

Berry lost positions after stage two through pit strategy. Allgaier stayed out to inherit the lead and was followed by a few other drivers in staying out, including Sheldon Creed, Suarez, Ryan Sieg and Parker Kligerman — who pitted under green late in stage two.

Suarez took the lead from Allgaier on the lap-46 restart, just before another caution for Custer and John Hunter Nemechek. That caution was the first of the race for an on-track incident.

Allgaier retook the lead from Suarez on the lap-51 restart.

Sammy Smith finished the race in the sixth position, Brandon Jones seventh, Brett Moffitt eighth, Kligerman ninth, and Suarez rounded out the top-10.