NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Hill wins again at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Hill won the fuel-mileage race that was Saturday’s Raptor King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With the win, Hill is undefeated in 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series competition with two wins in two races. Saturday’s win was Hill’s second straight of the Raptor King of Tough 250 and his third Xfinity win at Atlanta.

“I just got to thank my guys, everyone on this No. 21 Chevrolet,” Hill said. “I was really down and out and thinking (Jesse Love) was going to win. I thought, if I can’t win, then hopefully, my teammate can win.”

Chandler Smith finished second, Shane van Gisbergen third, and Sheldon Creed and Parker Retzlaff rounded out the top-five.

The race was scheduled for 163 laps but was extended to 169 laps by a lap-161 caution when cars started running out of fuel. Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Riley Herbst and Cole Custer ran out of fuel on lap 160. Ryan Sieg’s stalled car resulted in the caution.

Some drivers pitted during the caution while others stayed out. Some who stayed out, then, ran out of fuel on the final restart, including then-leader Jesse Love, Hill’s Richard Childress Racing teammate. Love stayed out, despite being told laps earlier that he was two laps short to get to the end of the race. A.J. Allmendinger and Parker Kligerman also ran out of fuel on the final restart.

“Obviously, there was no way we were going to pit there,” Love said. “When we got up to third gear (on the restart) it died.”

Hill was among the drivers who stayed out but managed to get to the checkered flag.

Love dominated the race, running up front for 157 laps. Allmendinger briefly took the lead around the halfway point of the race with a fuel-only pit stop. But on lap 93, Love retook the top spot.

“Jessie ran an awesome race,” Hill said. “To lead that many laps, he should be sitting here.”

Love won the first 40-lap stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. Herbst was second at lap 40.

Love, then, completed a stage sweep on lap 80 after leading most of the second 40-lap stage. Justin Allgaier was second in stage two.

The second stage included the first caution for an on-track incident when J.J. Yeley spun after contact with Kyle Weatherman on lap 58. John Hunter Nemechek hit the wall on lap 67 after contact with Jeremy Clements and Jeb Burton, but the race remained green.

Clements finished the race in the sixth position. Anthony Alfredo finished seventh, Jeffrey Earnhardt was eighth, Ryan Truex ninth and Sammy Smith 10th.