NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Hill wins again at Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Hill claimed his third-consecutive win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener, the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The 2024 edition of the event was delayed from Saturday to Monday night because of rain throughout NASCAR’s opening weekend.

“It tops it off — three-peat,” Hill said. “You know how hard it is to win at Daytona? God almighty!”

Sheldon Creed finished second, and Jordan Anderson Racing drivers Parker Retzlaff and Jordan Anderson finished third and fourth. Chandler Smith rounded out the top-five.

“The little team that could is getting bigger,” Anderson said.

Riley Herbst took the lead from Sammy Smith on lap 71 and was running up front when most cars cycled through green-flag pit stops after lap 75. Natalie Decker, Ryan Ellis and Garrett Smithley stayed out longer, enabling Decker and Ellis to lead their first laps in the Xfinity Series.

Ellis was the leader when Jeb Burton spun as a result of contact from Shan van Gisbergen, bringing out a caution on lap 97. Both Decker and Ellis were penalized for improper pit entries during the caution.

Ryan Sieg and Herbst were up front for the restart. Hill was leading the pack of cars that pitted under green before the Burton caution but pitted, again, during the yellow flag because of a flat tire.

Sieg and Herbst got a do-over up front when the yellow flag came back out for a crash that began with Retzlaff bumping Jeremy Clements on lap 103. Drivers collected in the incident included Burton, Leland Honeyman, van Gisbergen and Smithley.

Herbst took the lead on the restart but was penalized for an improper restart when he laid back while Sieg was the control car.

“You can look at any restart today in the 500 and everybody gives the leader the right, the edge, because that is what they earned as the leader. I did the same thing I have done my whole life restarting on the front row and gave the leader the opportunity to fire first,” Herbst said. “I saw his nose pick up, and I went off that. We raced for, I think, a whole lap-and-a-half, and then, there was a caution, and NASCAR called that I laid back to my teammate on the restart.”

Another caution, the ninth and final one of the race, came on lap 112 for a crash involving Sage Karam, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Dye, Cole Custer and Brennan Poole.

Anderson restarted with the lead on lap 118, but on the same lap, Chandler Smith and, then, Hill took the lead.

Jesse Love, in his Xfinity Series debut, took the stage one win at lap 30, 0.007 seconds ahead of Richard Childress teammate Hill. Love led a race-high 34 laps of the 120-lap race.

The RCR duo started the race on the front row with Love on the pole. Love, then, dominated the stage with his teammate in second.

The stage completed with a one-lap, green-flag sprint after a lap-23 caution, the first of the race, for a crash involving Sam Mayer, Daniel Suarez, Hailie Deegan and Kyle Weatherman.

Hill won stage two at lap 60 after taking the lead from Burton on a lap-57 restart that followed a lap-51 caution for John Hunter Nemechek. Nemechek spun because of a flat left-rear tire.

A.J. Allmendinger was the leader for the restart to begin stage two after being among the drivers who stayed out at the end of stage one. Allmendinger was one of the drivers who pitted during the first caution of the race.

Allgaier took the lead from Allmendinger on the lap-36 restart. A lap later, Nemechek turned Love and drivers including Allmendinger, Parker Kligerman, Hill, van Gisbergen and Frankie Muniz, among others, were collected.

Allgaier got too far out front on the lap-43 restart, and Custer took the lead. Allgaier spun trying to retake the lead on lap 45 and brought out the fourth caution of the race. Custer restarted with the lead on lap 49 but lost the position to Burton.

Hill was penalized twice over after stage two for speeding and a safety violation. His teammate, Love, restarted with the lead after staying out during the caution that followed the second stage.

Sammy Smith took the lead on the lap-66 restart with Allmendinger challenging for second.

Finishing sixth through 10th Monday night were Herbst, Nemechek, JR Motorsports teammates Allgaier and Brandon Jones, and Allmendinger.