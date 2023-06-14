NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Hill’s crew chief fined

By AMANDA VINCENT

Andy Street, crew chief for Austin Hill on the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was $5,000 for a loose or missing lug nut on the car after the Door Dash 250 Xfinity race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on Saturday.

Hill finished the Door Dash 250 in the eighth position.

The Sonoma race weekend also included a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, but the fine issued to Hill’s crew chief was the only penalty listed on NASCAR’s weekly penalty report.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series had the weekend off.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.