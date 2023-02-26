NASCAR Xfinity: Auto Club Speedway race postponed

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on Saturday has forced the delay of the Production Alliance Group 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race until after Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. The approximate start time for the Xfinity race will be 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

The Cup Series race is scheduled for an approximate 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET) start Sunday.

Rain and snow also resulted in the cancellation for practice and qualifying for the Xfinity and Cup Series at ACS Saturday.

After an approximate hour delay of the scheduled Xfinity race start, engines were fired, but cars were called back to pit road after going out onto the track for pace laps.

Austin Hill, who won the 2023 Xfinity season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18, will start on the pole for the Xfinity race. He’ll be joined on the front row by John Hunter Nemechek.