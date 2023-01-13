NASCAR Xfinity: B.J. McLeod Motorsports gets new crew chiefs

By AMANDA VINCENT

B.J. McLeod Motorsports has two new crew chiefs for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Pat Tryson will be crew chief for Anthony Alfredo on the No. 78 team, and Lee Leslie will be Garrett Smithley’s crew chief on the No. 99 team.

Tryson comes to B.J. McLeod Motorsports with Alfredo from Our Motorsports where they notched a top-five and four top-10 finishes in 2022. Tryson is a two-time winning crew chief in the Xfinity Series with two wins with Mark Martin in 2005.

Most of Tryson’s experience as a NASCAR national-level crew chief comes from the NASCAR Cup Series in which he has eight wins in 692 races with drivers including Elliott Sadler, Mark Martin and Kurt Busch.

Like Tryson, the bulk of Leslie’s experience as a NASCAR crew chief comes in Cup Series. Last season, he was a crew chief on the No. 14 Live Fast Motorsports team, co-owned by B.J. McLeod and Matt Tiff, in the Cup Series. In all, he has 60 races of experience as a Cup crew chief since 1994.

