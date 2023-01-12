NASCAR Xfinity: Blaine Perkins joins SS GreenLight Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Blaine Perkins has joined SS GreenLight Racing to drive the No. 07 Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023. It will be Perkins’ first full-time season in the series.

Mike Hillman Sr. will be Perkins’ crew chief.

Perkins has contested 13 Xfinity races the last two seasons for Our Motorsports, resulting in a best finish of 10th at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in 2022. Perkins ran full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series last season, posting a best finish of 18th at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in a truck owned by Codie Rohrbaugh.

“It’s really cool,” Perkins said, as quoted by Racer.com. “I’ve taken this journey to the East Coast to race and started in the Xfinity Series part-time and then ran full-time in the Truck Series last year. It’s really awesome. Dreams come true, for sure.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).