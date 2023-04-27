NASCAR Xfinity: Blaine Perkins provides update

By AMANDA VINCENT

After being collected in a multi-car crash during the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway Saturday, Blaine Perkins was transported to an area hospital. He was released on Sunday. On Monday, Perkins released a statement providing an update.

“I’m back home in North Carolina and recovering nicely,” Perkins said. “I wanted to express my gratitude to everyone for their support. To my team at Our Motorsports, thank you for building safe race cars.

“To NASCAR and the AMR safety crew, thank you for being on it so quickly. To the staff at UAB University Hospital, thank you for taking such good care of me and being so hospitable to my family during my stay. And most importantly, to the NASCAR fans, you are the greatest fans in the world. Your thoughts and prayers were very much appreciated.

“I can’t wait to be back behind the wheel of the No. 02 again soon.”

The lap-47 crash began when Dexter Stacey’s car got loose and clipped Perkins’ car, sending Perkins’ car into Jade Buford. Perkins’ car got airborne and flipped six times. After Perkins’ car came to rest, right-side-up, he was able to climb out under his own power.

The Xfinity Series next races April 29 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. Kyle Weatherman is on the entry list to drive the No. 02 Our Motorsports entry in that race.

