NASCAR Xfinity: Brandon Jones claims pole at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brandon Jones claimed the pole for Saturday’s BetRivers 200 with a 22.950-second/156.863 mph lap in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on Friday. It’s his 10th-career Xfinity pole, including three at Dover. It’s his second pole of the 2024 season.

“Dover is a fun track because you can find speed just about anywhere,” Jones said ahead of the race weekend. “This No. 9 Menards team has been working hard, and we are ready to bounce back from last week at Talladega. Hopefully, we can get the momentum rolling this weekend and have a solid finish.”

VIDEO: Jones’ post-qualifying press conference

Riley Herbst qualified second to start alongside Jones on the front row.

Jones’ JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier qualified third to give JRM two cars in the first two rows of the race starting grid. Allgaier will share row two with Austin Hill.

Herbst is one of four drivers who’ll contend for the last of four $100,000 bonuses in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program. One other D4C driver qualified in the top-10 at Dover — Jesse Love in eighth. Ryan Sieg qualified 14th and Anthony Alfredo 21st.

VIDEO: Herbst, Love preview Dover

Sheldon Creed qualified fifth. Other top-10 qualifiers include Kyle Weatherman in sixth, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chandler Smith seventh and Taylor Gray in seventh and ninth, and A.J. Allmendinger in 10th.

Thirty-nine cars entered the BetRivers 200. Chad Finchum was the lone driver who failed to make the 38-car field.