NASCAR Xfinity: Brandon Jones claims pole at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 19.694-second/96.151 mph lap in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Friday, Brandon Jones claimed the pole starting spot for Saturday’s DUDE Wipes 250. Despite posting the only lap over 96 mph in qualifying, Jones likely will have to drop to the back for the start of the race as he is expected to change a brake rotor ahead of the race.

“We had great speed in Richmond last weekend, but just had some bad luck come our way. Martinsville has always been a strong track for me, so I am ready to get there and try to turn our luck around,” Jones said ahead of the Martinsville race weekend. “I trust this Menards/Atlas Roofing team will give me a fast car like they have all season, so it’s time to get it done.”

Cole Custer qualified second to claim the other official front-row starting spot. Along with Chevrolet’s Jones and Ford’s Custer, Toyota driver Sheldon Creed give all three active manufacturers representation in the top-three of the race starting grid.

Jeb Burton and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

Chandler Smith failed to make a qualifying attempt after getting into the wall in the preceding practice session. Akinori Ogata also failed to record a qualifying lap. Both drivers received starting positions in the back by virtue of car owner points.

The only entrant who failed to make the race was Ryan Vargas.