NASCAR Xfinity: Brennan Poole goes full-time in 2023

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 28: Brennan Poole poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 28, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brennan Poole has signed on to drive the JD Mororsports Chevrolet for the full 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. He’ll be a teammate to Bayley Currey, driver of the No. 4.

“We’re full throttle here and getting ready to go,” team owner Johnny Davis said. “Bayley and Brennan are signed on and looking forward to chasing races and points next year. We’re actively moving along looking for sponsor commitments and for drivers and sponsors for the No. 0 car. We’ve always taken the approach here that we want to go after the series with multiple cars, and that’s how we’re looking toward 2023. The new schedule is very interesting and provides new challenges to our drivers and team members.”

Poole contested 10 Xfinity races in 2022, three of those for JD Motorsports late in the season. He posted a best finish of 14th in the No. 6 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Poole’s 10 races last season were his first in the Xfinity Series since 2017.

Poole raced full-time in the Xfinity Series fill-time in 2016 and 2017. In 93-career starts in the series, he has eight top-fives and 36 top-10 race finishes.

Poole also had experience racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck and Cup series. He raced full-time in the Cup Series in 2020.

