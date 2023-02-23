NASCAR Xfinity: Brennan Poole goes full-time with JD Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brennan Poole has signed on to drive the No. 6 JD motorsports Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023. He kicked off the season with a 33rd-place finish after an egine failure at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18.

“We’re full throttle here and getting ready to go,” team owner Johnny Davis said. “Bayley (Currey, driver of the No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet) and Brennan are signed on and looking forward to chasing races and points next year. We’re actively moving along looking for sponsor commitments and for drivers and sponsors for the No. 0 car.

“We’ve always taken the approach here that we want to go after the series with multiple cars, and that’s how we’re looking toward 2023. The new schedule is very interesting and provides new challenges to our drivers and team members.”

Poole last raced full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2017, driving for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2016 and 2017. He returned to the series last year for 10 races, the last four of those with JD Motorsports.

In 94-career Xfinity Series races, Poole has eight top-five finishes, four in each of his full-time seasons with CGR, and 36 top-10s. His best finish with JD Motorsports was a 14th at Homestead-Miami Speedway last year.

Poole raced in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020, running the full schedule for Rick Ware Racing and posting a single top-10 finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He also has 35-career starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, resulting in one top-five and four top-10 race finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).