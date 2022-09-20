NASCAR Xfinity: Brennan Poole replaces Ryan Vargas for three races

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 28: Brennan Poole poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 28, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

JD Motorsports is replacing Ryan Vargas with Brennan Poole for three of the remaining seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races this year. Poole will drive the N. 6 entry Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway, Oct. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.

“It has been made aware to me that I will not be driving the 6 car at Texas, Homestead, and Phoenix,” a statement from Vargas read. “The team has moved forward with a business decision to take on a funded driver. “I understand these decisions may reflect bad on me from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of factors that go into these decisions. I look forward to finishing my scheduled races with the team and delivering for my devoted partners and group of people behind me.”



Vargas contested 22 of the 26 Xfinity races, so far, this season, 21 of those with JD Motorsports. He posted a best finish of sixth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway last month.



Poole has 90-career Xfinity Series starts, including seven this season in the No. 47 Mike Harmon-owned entry. He has eight-career top-10 finishes, four in 2016 and another four in 2017, all with Chip Ganassi Racing.



