NASCAR Xfinity: Brent Sherman returns for Chicago street race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brent Sherman has signed on to drive the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series street race in Chicago on July 1. It will be Sherman’s first Xfinity Series race since 2007 and his first NASCAR national series race since 2009.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to race in front of so many family and friends in Chicago,” Sherman said. “When I started racing, I was 24, a little late to be embarking on a racing career. I moved quickly through the ranks, but sponsorship became harder to acquire. The last time I competed full time was in 2008, my kids were young, and I ultimately made the decision to step away to focus on raising my family and building my business.

“This opportunity just fell into place. When the street race was announced, I knew I wanted to explore the chance of getting back in a racecar. I can’t thank RSS Racing enough for the opportunity to compete in the No. 28. I know I’ll have some challenges with the temperature in Chicago during the summer months, but I’m up for the challenge and have been training to be prepared for it.”

Sherman has one top-10 finish in 61-career Xfinity Series races.

Sherman also contested 75 ARCA Menards Series races between 2001 and 2016, resulting in a win at Michigan International Speedway in 2006.

RSS notched its first Xfinity Series win at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway with NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola behind the wheel June 10.

