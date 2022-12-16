NASCAR Xfinity: Brett Moffitt goes full-time with AM Racing

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – MARCH 29: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #45 Circle B Diecast Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 29, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brett Moffitt plans to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2023 as driver of the No. 25 AM Racing Ford. AM Racing is transitioning from Chevrolet to Ford ahead of the upcoming season and has formed a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“This is an integral move for AM Racing and our future in NASCAR,” AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski said. “AM Racing is committed to ensuring that we are taking the necessary measures to not only give our team but Brett the opportunity to be competitive from the time we show up to Daytona in February – which is something this group deserves.”

Moffitt ran partial schedules in the NASCAR Truck Series the last two years, running some races for AM Racing. In three full-time Truck Series seasons, Moffitt won the championship in that series in 2018.

“I am beyond excited about this next chapter in my career,” Moffitt said. “Wade (Moore), Kevin (Cywinski) and the entire AM Racing team are putting the pieces together to make sure that we not only have a team that can run up front but win races in 2023.”

Moffitt has made 84-career Xfinity Series starts since 2012, resulting in two top-fives and 23 top-10 finishes. He contested 21 Xfinity races last year, posting five top-10s.

Moffitt also has 45-career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series to his credit, resulting in a best finish of eighth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2015.

