NASCAR Xfinity: broadcasts may move to streaming in 2025

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sports Business Journal is reporting that NASCAR Xfinity Series race broadcasts will likely move to an online streaming service in 2025, citing several sources.

The article claims sources predict a deal by July 4 and Amazon is a candidate with hopes to boost subscriptions to its Prime service.

NASCAR’s current broadcast deals with NBC and FOX that have FOX broadcasting races in the first half of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity seasons and NBC the second half and FOX the entire NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule are set to expire at the end of 2024. Those deals were made approximately a decade ago and are worth an approximate $820 million per year.

NASCAR also is, reportedly, willing to offer a midsummer package of races to a streaming company.

