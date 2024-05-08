NASCAR Xfinity: Byron, Hendrick back at Darlington

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 22: Kyle Larson, driver of the #17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas on March 22, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The partial 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will continue Saturday with the running of the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington(S.C.) Raceway. William Byron will be the driver.

The Darlington race will be the third of the season for the No. 17 and the second for Byron. Byron drove the car to a 23rd-place finish in its first race of the season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. Kyle Larson started on the pole and won the race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

“The No. 17 is a big part of our story, and it would be special to see it win and win often during our 40th anniversary season,” HMS owner Rick Hendrick said. “The sponsorship has been a big success for HendrickCars.com and our dealerships, and we’re pleased to add more races and take it to another level in 2024. It’s victory lane or bust.”

In all, 10 races are planned for the No. 17 with HMS’ NASCAR Cup Series drivers behind the wheel for most of the races. Byron is expected to drive the car in four races by the end of the schedule. He’s also scheduled to race the car at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 13 and the final race of the schedule for the team on Sept. 14 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Brandon McSwain, the lead engineer on Byron’s No. 24 team in the Cup Series, is the crew chief on The No. 17 Xfinity Series team when Byron is in the car. Greg Ives, a former Cup crew chief at HMS, is the No. 17 crew chief for the other races.

“It gives William more track time and me more intel and thought process,” McSwain said of Byron running the Xfinity race at Darlington. “The cars are slightly different but are still conceptually the same deal. It is a race car with four tires on the track, so you can have more engrained details of how a track migrates throughout the event. What are guys doing to find lap times and how can that translate to the Cup side?

“I think it will help us on Sundays (in the Cup race) with loading our arsenal of tools and expectations. It is a great stepping stone for all of us, and you’ll see the results pay dividends.”

Larson is slated for one more race in the No. 17 Xfinity ride — July 6 on the Chicago street course.

The one exception of the No. 17 being driven by Hendrick’s Cup driver stable is road-racing ace Boris Said. He’ll drive the car at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 8.

Chase Elliott will drive the car at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 25 and for the return trip to Darlington on Aug. 31.

Alex Bowman will drive the No. 17 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on June 22.

After an absence from the Xfinity Series of more than a decade, Hendrick Motorsports returned with a partial schedule in 2022. Across the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the team ran 10 races and scored six top-fives and seven top-10 finishes. Larson’s win at COTA earlier this season was the team’s first win since its return.

