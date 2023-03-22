NASCAR Xfinity: Carson Hocevar adds to schedule with SS GreenLight Racing opportunity

By AMANDA VINCENT

SS GreenLight Racing and driver Blaine Perkins have agreed to part ways, effective immediately, according to a press release from the race team. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar will drive the the No. 07 SS GreenLight Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the America in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, his Xfinity Series debut.

“Obviously, we are disappointed with how the season has started,” SS GreenLight Racing Bobby Dotter said. “But after talking with Blaine and his group, we feel that it is in the best interest of all parties involved to mutually part ways and work to build some momentum heading into the next few weeks. We are extremely grateful for Carson, Al (Niece) and everyone involved in this decision, helping us move swiftly as the 07 team prepares for this weekend.”

Hocevar drives for Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series and will pull double-duty at COTA on Saturday, as the Truck Series also will race there.

Hocevar already had signed on to contest six Xfinity Series races as driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports this season, beginning with the April 29 race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. His schedule with Spire also includes the May 27 race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 27, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 24, Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 5, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 2 and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 15.

“Carson Hocevar is a rising talent who earned the opportunity to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said. “Spire Motorsports prides itself on identifying talented race drivers who are still in the early stages of their career and pairing them with veterans who can help get the most out of that talent. Carson fits the bill perfectly. We’re eager to provide him with the opportunity to showcase his talent and work with Bono (Kevin Manion), Mike Greci and the group from JR Motorsports.”

Hocevar is in his third season of full-time competition in the Truck Series. In 57-career starts, he has 10 top-fives and 21 top-10 finishes. He has a best finish of seventh at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, so far, in 2023 and is ninth in the driver points standings, three races into the 2023 Truck Series season.

Perkins has 18-career Xfinity Series starts since 2021. He joined SS GreenLight ahead of the 2023 season and ran all five races on the 2023 season, to date, with a best finish off 22nd in the most recent race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18.

Perkins has one-career top-10 finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last year with Our Motorsports.

