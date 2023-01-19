NASCAR Xfinity: Cassill goes part-time

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 14: Landon Cassill, driver of the #10 Voyager: Crypto for All Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the Event Name: NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Landon Cassill revealed via Twitter on Wednesday he would only drive the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023. He cited sponsorship difficulties for the scale-back.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be driving the 10 car full-time this year,” a tweet from Cassill (@landoncassill) read. “However, my quest to win in NASCAR continues. Sponsorships drive my business, and my sponsors over the last two years have been through a lot. Rebuilding will be my top priority.

“During this period, I’ll be training and preparing for the opportunity to win. Thanks to @C_Rice1 (Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice) and @MattKaulig (team owner) for the shot in 2022 and for being a great team.”

Cassill drove the No. 10 full-time in 2022 and already had been announced as the driver of the care for this season, presumably full-time.

Voyager Digital, a primary sponsor for Cassill on the No. 10 in 2022, filed for bankruptcy last year.

Cassill notched five top-fives and 12 top-10 finishes last season, his first with Kaulig Racing. He has six-career top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes in 209 Xfinity races that also include stints with Hendrick Motorsports, JR Motorsports and JD Motorsports, among others.

Cassill’s NASCAR experience also includes 343 races in the Cup Series and eight in the Truck Series. He has two-career top-fives in the Cup Series at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for car owner Joe Falk in 2014 and last season at Daytona (Fla.) Superspeedway with Spire Motorsports.

